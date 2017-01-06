Marijuana, workplace seminar scheduled

WINDHAM—A seminar, “Legalized marijuana & the Workplace, What Maine Employers Need to Know,” will be held Thursday, Jan. 17, sponsored by the Sebago Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce and Clark Insurance.

Tony Payne, vice president of business development at Clark Insurance, and Lliam Harrison, an attorney with Dyer & Harrison, will address attendees’ questions around the legalization of marijuana and its impact on the workplace under emloyment practices law.

The seminar, which includes breakfast, will be held from 7:30-9 a.m. at Windham Weaponry Hall of Flags, 999 Roosevelt Trail, Windham.

For more information, contact the chamber at 892-8265.