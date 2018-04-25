Mayhem mentor female youth football players

The Maine Mayhem, a professional, full-contact women’s football team based right here in Maine – the State’s only such team – have recently kicked off a program to support local female youth football players. The program, called “Girls of Fall,” connects members of the Mayhem squad with girls as young as five and as old as 17 from locales across Maine, including Westbrook, Windham, Gorham, Yarmouth, Biddeford, Saco, Oak Hill, Lewiston, Auburn and more. In fact, among the program’s participants are two girls, a fourth-grader and an eighth-grader, who play for the the Deerfield, New Hampshire Bulldogs, and even a fourth-grader who plays for the the Newburgh, New York Goldbacks.

The Mayhem have invited their mentees to be special guests at their April 28th home game versus the New York Knockout, slated to start at 5 p.m. (The Mayhem’s home turf is Memorial Stadium, at Deering High School.) The team has secured donations and grants to present to their young friends at halftime.

Mayhem leader Alicia Jeffords can be reached at alicia.page@ymail.com, or 207-939-4835; The team’s general email is info@mainemayhemfootball.com.

The Mayhem are online at https://www.mainemayhemfootball.com/. They’re on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/mayhemfootball2016/ and Twitter at @MaineMayhemFB.