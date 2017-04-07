Meals on Wheels needs help

Can you spare an hour a week?

Meals On Wheels, Windham branch, needs help. Volunteers are needed, a few good people willing to dedicate an hour a week to help make life easier for those who are alone and/or housebound.

We got a message from Ginny and Andi about this program and its needs, and are sharing it with readers. (I’ve known Ginny Billings for what must be decades now, and she’s always been involved in serving the elderly – especially when it comes to mealtime!)

“Meals On Wheels provides food for those who can’t get to the store or cook for themselves, and it shows a friendly caring face to shut-ins. We try to make a difference in a few people’s lives.

“Would you be willing to make a difference?

“On Tuesdays and Thursdays a few people come to Unity Gardens and package up frozen meals for shut-ins for the towns of Windham, Gray, New Gloucester, Standish, Raymond, Naples, Casco, Bridgton, Sebago area and Harrison. Other volunteers deliver these meals and do a short wellness check to say hello and make sure everything is OK with the clients.

“Mileage is paid. Can you help? Would you help?

Sometimes we are all these people have. Will you help us make life easier for a few people?”

Call Ginny or Andi at 892-3891. An hour of your time can make such a difference. Thank you.

Plays and pizza

The Little Falls Activity Center will be a fun place next Monday, April 10, beginning at 10 a.m. when Daytime Players, a local senior theater company, presents “Plucky Playlets,” a collection of seven original short plays written by members of the company. The company includes two performers from Gorham: John Ersek and Peter Allen. The show is open to the public, there is no charge, but a donation would be appreciated. Following the playlets, at 11:30 a.m, a pizza luncheon with beverages and desserts will be served. There will be no charge for Lake Region Senior Center members and a $5 fee for non-members. Feel free to bring a non-perishable donation for the Food Pantry.

Don’t forget this date

The Southern Maine Spring Senior Expo will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3, at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church in Scarborough. Come take a Clutter Class, get your balance assessed, bring an antique for appraisal and enjoy a “Make Your Own Sundae.” There are talks on new joint replacement developments and estate management, plus 40 exhibitors with information from senior living and home care to downsizing and volunteer opportunities.

Kay Soldier welcomes reader ideas for column topics of interest to seniors. She can be reached by email at kso48@aol.com, or write to 114 Tandberg Trail, Windham, ME 04062.