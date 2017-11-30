Medical clinic opens in Westbrook

WESTBROOK — ConvenientMD has opened its first Maine location in Westbrook.

The urgent care and walk-in clinic celebrated its grand opening on Nov. 29 at its new 950 Main St. location.

ConvenientMD has nine New Hampshire locations and its second Maine location is planned for Portland. The Portland location, which will be at 191 Marginal Way, will have its grand opening Dec. 13.

Both clinics will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Well-wishers turned out Wednesday for the grand opening of the ConvenientMD at 950 Main St.