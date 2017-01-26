Medicare intro and a trip to stars

On Tuesday, Feb. 7, the Southern Maine Agency on Aging will offer a “Welcome to Medicare” seminar at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church at 919 Roosevelt Trail, Windham from 10 a.m. to noon.

In addition to the Medicare seminar, there will be one-on-one Medicare counseling with SHIP volunteers available from 9 a.m. to noon on both Feb. 7 and Feb. 21. The seminar and counseling are intended to help you sort through your Medicare options, answer questions – and to help you enroll.

Along with Medicare assistance, counseling on tax and rent rebate, food stamps, and fuel assistance can be arranged.

Call the Southern Maine Agency on Aging to register for an upcoming seminar or to make a one-on-one appointment with a SHIP councilor at 396-6500 or 1-800-427-7411. Seminar walk-ins can usually be accommodated. Further opportunities for these services will occur monthly on the first and third Tuesdays at the same times and location. Visit www.smaaa.org to learn more about the many other services that are available.

At the senior center

The Lakes Region Senior Center, a drop-in site located at Little Falls Activity Center, 40 Acorn Drive, Gorham, is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Activities are planned every day. Drop in and find out more. Here are some upcoming special events.

Monday, Feb. 9 – 11:30 a.m. luncheon, entertainment by Peter Allen and Daytime Players. $5 members, $8 non-members.

Tuesday, Feb. 14– a trip to the Southworth Planetarium is planned, this trip is filling up fast. Cost of $10 covers the bus ride and admission to the planetarium. Lunch is on your own at the Olive Garden. Be at LRSC center ready to board the bus at 9:45 am, returning after lunch. Sign up at the senior center, make checks payable to LRSC and give them to Kim Foss.

Thursday, March 30 – A trip is scheduled with the Windham Parks & Recreation Dept. to go to the Regional Vocational Center in Lewiston for lunch. Cost is $16 per person. The senior center’s seats are booked, so if interested, contact Windham Parks & Recreation Dept. at 892-1905; they have a few spots left.