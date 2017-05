Memorial Day observances

Westbrook

8 a.m. – Ceremony at Veterans’ Rest and Stephen Manchester grave, Woodlawn Cemetery, 380 Stroudwater St.

10 a.m. – Parade begins at Longfellow Street, ends at Riverbank Park, 677 Main St.

10:30 a.m. – Official ceremonies in park.

Gorham

9 a.m. – VFW Post 10879 ceremony and rifle salute in Hillside Cemetery on Huston Road; wreath toss into Presumpscot River from bridge on Gray Road.

11 a.m. – Parade steps off at intersection of Lincoln and South streets, ending at Eastern Cemetery on Main Street for a ceremony. Parade pause at Phinney Park on South Street for laying of wreaths on veterans’ monuments.

Members of Westbrook’s Stephen W. Manchester American Legion Post 62, joined by Legion Riders from the Naples-Casco-Raymond post, adorned veterans’ headstones at Woodlawn Cemetery with U.S. flags on Saturday, May 13, in preparation for Memorial Day.

Retired Army Col. Robert Barton places the colors on a veteran’s headstone at Woodlawn Cemetery in Westbrook.