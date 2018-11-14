Men's Soccer: St. Joe's downs Middlebury, but falls to Amherst, exiting NCAA tournament

AMHERST, MASSACHUSETTS—The Monks picked up a 2-1 win over Middlebury in the first round of the NCAA DIII postseason at Amherst College on Saturday afternoon, Nov. 10; Quinn Hewitt (Cape Elizabeth) secured the win with a late-game header. The following day, however, St. Joe’s suffered their first defeat of the season, falling 4-2 to Amherst and thus retiring till 2019. Kuma Onyejose (East Greenwich, Rhode Island) and Jackson Taylor (Gorham) tallied points for the Monks, but their efforts proved insufficient in the end.

St. Joe’s, of course, is located in Standish. The Monks, a standout program for some time now, attract a great deal of local talent, and many of their stars are recognizable to soccer fans in the area for having been stars during their high school years as well.

Taylor and a former teammate at Gorham, Cody Elliot, occupy critical slots on the roster, for instance, while Hewitt, as mentioned, hails originally from Cape Elizabeth. Spencer Pettingill and Jared Greenleaf graduated from Scarborough and Mitchell Duncan from Sanford.

No. 5/8 St. Joe’s vs. Middlebury

The Monks battled through the first part of the game, but Middlebury’s top-caliber defense thwarted them on the attack for nearly 36 minutes. Finally, Noah Robinson (Wappingers Fall, New York) put St. Joe’s out front 1-0 with his ninth notch of the autumn: Taylor threw the ball in from the right sideline and Hewitt headed over to Robinson, who redirected to the bottom-left corner of the Panthers’ net.

“The first game was just two organized teams that battled,” St. Joe’s head coach Adrian Dubois said by email. “It was a great game! Both teams could have won on Saturday. We happened to be on the positive side of that. Middlebury was athletic, dangerous, and had some excellent players. We had a great game plan and executed it well against Middlebury.”

A hefty 42 minutes later, give or take, Middlebury tied things up; the Monks, though, regained the lead less than seven minuts after that – and this time for good. Dalton Gaumer (Corona, California) volleyed a free kick from 45 yards into the Panthers’ box, where Hewitt connected with a one-timer header to the bottom-right of the Middlebury cage. 2-1 the final.

Interestingly, the Panthers led in shots (15-7), as well as shots on goal (8-4) and corners (5-2).

Taylor and Robinson led the Monks’ effort with two shots apiece. Goalie Blake Mullen (Manchester, Connecticut) hashed seven saves.

It was the two programs’ first-ever clash.

St. Joe’s entered the Tournament at 20-0, having gone undefeated through their regular season and Great Northeast Athletic Conference (GNAC) runs. The win thus bumped them to 21-0 on the fall; it also propelled them onward, into the second round of the NCAA tournament (their third such trip in three years), where they ultimately ran aground.

No. 5/8 St. Joe’s vs. No. 18 Amherst

The Monks fell behind early to the Mammoths, and couldn’t recover: Amherster Fikayo Ajayi (London, United Kingdom) put his boys up 1-0 in the seventh minute, bouncing a shot off a St. Joe’s opponent and in. Shortly thereafter, the Mammoths pushed out front 2-0, Sebastian Derby (San Pedro Garza Garcia, Mexico) scoring on a corner kick. Ajayi then made it 3-0 in the 25th minute.

“Amherst is a strange team. Amherst lives and dies by their set pieces and athleticism,” Dubois said. “They do a great job at making the game super tough on their opponents by not giving them a second to breathe or get rhythm. Our guys have been outstanding all year at defending set pieces.”

Down by three, the Monks nevertheless kept up the fight, finally getting on the board in the 35th minute. Onyejose did the honors following a long – to the tune of 50ish yards – Gaumer feed. 10 minutes into the second half, Taylor sliced another chunk off the Monks’ deficit, punching one home on a direct kick from the top-left of the Amherst box. It was Taylor’s third strike of the season.

St. Joe’s almost tied things up with 37 minutes to play – Noah Elmore (Berlin, Vermont) pulled the trigger on a shot that sailed just high – but it was the Mammoths who ultimately earned the last tally of the day, a Felix Wu (Bethesda, Maryland) tally. 4-2 the final.

“On the day, we made three mistakes early and got punished,” Dubois said. “We just did not do the job we had been doing all season. We were fantastic in the attack going forward and taking advantage of their shape and disorganization, but Amherst is resilient and never gives up. Amherst was a great team and did well to take advantage of our mistakes.”

Amherst outpaced St. Joe’s in shots (18-14) and shots on goal (11-7). The teams each took two corner kicks, however, and the Mammoths committed a handful more fouls than the Monks – 16-13.

“We hoped to go further in the tournament this year,” Dubois said. “However, we will continue to improve. We will continue to chase the top teams in New England.”

The defeat ends a 42-game win streak for the Monks, whose run last year came to a halt in the same round of the DIII tournament in a bout vs. Tufts. Tufts took the matchup, but because they did so on penalty kicks, the game went in the books as a draw.

Of further interest: The last time the Monks gave up four or more goals was against UMass Boston, a 4-0 loss on October 7, 2014 – 80 games back. St. Joe’s hasn’t faced off with Amherst since 2010; the Monks are now 0-3 all-time vs. the Mammoths.

