Merchants hope Halloween a treat for them, too

WESTBROOK — The return of Halloween on Main Street has most business owners excited despite lukewarm reactions from event and city leaders who are concerned about traffic.

The event, which is hosted by the Westbrook/Gorham Community Chamber of Commerce, will take place Friday, Oct. 27, from 4:30-6 p.m. Main Street will be closed between Spring and Bridge streets during the event.

Halloween on Main Street was started 18 years ago, according to Ed Symbol, president of the Westbrook/Gorham chamber, but didn’t occur last year year because of construction on Bridge Street. He said the event has become very popular, but doesn’t reflect the chamber’s original intent.

“It was really to attract people to the downtown and over time it’s turned into less of a business event and more of a community event,” Symbol said.

For those not bringing their children to the event for trick-or-treating, the event can be seen as inconvenient because of the traffic issues it causes. At the Sept. 11 City Council meeting, Councilor Anna Turcotte spoke against the event and said it was “really the reason I considered running” for City Council.

Turcotte said waiting in traffic during the event is a “nightmarish situation” and other councilors agreed that they’ve heard complaints. Police Chief Janine Roberts said her department is aware of the problem.

“I will say it jams up traffic on William Clarke Drive, there’s no doubt about it,” she said.

Roberts said Public Safety will put out electronic message boards in the week leading up to the event to warn drivers to find an alternate route. Ultimately Turcotte voted in favor of the event and it was authorized unanimously.

Symbol said despite being the chamber president, he’s also had reservations about Halloween on Main Street.

“I’ve been lukewarm to it to be honest, but I support it because anything that gets people into the downtown is good,” he said. “I can see where it’d be disruptive, but over all there’s never been a big swell against it so that’s why we continue doing it.”

Symbol, who is the owner of Full Court Press on Main Street, said the event draws around 3,000 people each year. Most of the businesses hand out candy, there’s a DJ set up downtown, and this year they’ll be a truck parked between TD Bank and Bank of America that will be converted into a haunted house.

As of Oct. 12 almost half of the business owners on Main Street didn’t know what the event was, but upon hearing the details said they were on board to participate. Symbol said if businesses ever turned against the event, the Chamber would reconsider hosting it.

“We’re a business organization first and if we hear that they don’t like it we’ll stop,” he said.

Ali Sami, the owner of Al Nakeel Convenience said the event “doesn’t really bother me” and that he would distribute candy. Katelyn Cain, the owner of Tropical Sun Tanning, said she thinks the event is “great,” but that she was undecided about handing out candy.

Jesse Pittala, the manager of Portland Pie Company, said, “we love it because we’ll get business.” Alex Jackson, a supervisor at Big Fin Poke, said he also expects a surge in customers.

“I think it’s awesome and a good way for kids to have fun,” Jackson said. “I feel like we’ll be packed and have good business.”

Joe Salisbury, a co-owner of the Daily Grind, said he’s especially excited for Halloween on Main Street because of the store’s recent expansion. The coffee shop opened its sit down store on Oct. 7 directly in front of its drive-thru stand.

“Having a storefront on Main Street, we’ll definitely get more kids and have more traffic,” Salisbury said. “It should be fun.”

City Administrator Jerre Bryant said the event is great for bringing attention to new businesses on Main Street as well as other businesses people may not have known were there.

“One needs to look at the broader picture of this bringing people to Westbrook and increasing visibility of businesses downtown,” he said.

Symbol agreed and said the hope is that even if people don’t patronize the businesses during the event, they’ll want to come back later.

“You get so many people in the downtown so in the end it’s worth it,” he said.

Kate Gardner can be reached at 781-3661 ext. 125 or kgardner@theforecaster.net. Follow her on Twitter: @katevgardner.

The Westbrook/Gorham Community Chamber of Commerce’s annual Halloween on Main Street event, shown here in 2013, will take place Oct. 27 from 4:30-6 p.m. Main Street will be closed to vehicles between Spring and Bridge streets.