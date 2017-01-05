Moody plans business park for old track

A Gorham Raceway program dated July 16, 1966.

GORHAM — Shawn Moody has released a master plan to turn the former horse track on Narragansett Street into a giant development with prospective “large-scale” offices and industries.

“We’ve had several inquiries regarding the space at the race track,” Moody, 56, said in an email to the American Journal Tuesday. “Can’t mention any names though.”

Well positioned for development, the property abuts two sides of the Bernard P. Rines Bypass and is near the highway’s roundabout on Narragansett Street (Route 202), a commuter artery.

The bypass, which opened in December 2008, slices through the property. The race track site is a short distance on Narragansett Street from Moody’s Collision Center, one of several in the state.

Moody’s engineering design divides the total 62 acres into 12 lots.

The plan shows eight lots, including those with 13, 12, 9 and 8 acres accessed off Narragansett Street, and another four lots off Cressey Road.

“We hope to be in front of the Gorham Town Council in February,” Moody said.

The town’s Economic Development Corp. hadn’t seen Moody’s master plan proposal early this week.

In a year’s review of businesses in town, Tom Ellsworth, director of development corporation, told the Town Council Tuesday that the American Journal would have a story about Moody’s plans. Ellsworth called the proposed development a major undertaking.

“We’ll be with him every step of the way,” Ellsworth said.

Moody’s Co-Worker Owned Inc. earlier this year paid $1.2 million for the property from Hannaford, which once planned a store there but built in downtown Gorham instead.

Moody, in a statement, said, “The Cooperative Workplace Campus will create incubator space for startup businesses partnered with growth-orientated, large-scale office and industrial operations.”

Moody’s would offer creative financing, including venture capital, land leases and build-to-suit options, according to the statement. The site, located in the town’s Narragansett Development District, is served by public water, sewer and three-phase electricity to power industrial motors.

Moody’s goals for the development include bolstering the town’s tax base to help residential property taxpayers and to provide more jobs.

The site is about a mile from Gorham Village. “We are mindful that small businesses in the village are vulnerable and wanted to establish a development that complements the village and will not compete with it,” Moody’s statement said.

Moody sees a built-out development and its resulting jobs as reducing through-traffic, easing commuter congestion along routes 114, 22, and 25 in Gorham Village, South Gorham and Westbrook.

Moody, a 1977 Gorham High School graduate and a gubernatorial candidate in 2010, has already cleared brush and cleaned up the long-vacant site.

The planned access road from Narragansett Street leads into the proposed development to a central hub that is identified as a common area. Development plans include a trail for walking, biking, Nordic skiing and snowmobiles. The trail would be a link in an existing network of trails.

Hannaford, according to Gorham tax records, bought the race track site in 1990 for $271,000.

The race track was once known as Narragansett Park and later Gorham Raceway. Harness racing there ended in the late 1960s. The grandstand and barns were demolished years ago.

Events for the town’s 250th anniverary of its founding included a fair in 1986 at the race track. A youth soccer league in times past played on fields there.

