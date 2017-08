WESTBROOK — A motorcycle crash claimed the life of a Westbrook man Sunday night.

Kristian Barrett, 44, died at the scene of the crash Aug. 6. According to Police Captain Steven Goldberg, the fatal crash occurred at 11 p.m. in the 600 block of Duck Pond Road.”

The cause of the single-vehicle crash is still under investigation, Goldberg said in a press release Tuesday. The Westbrook Police Department reconstructed the crash Monday. Barrett was not wearing a helmet.