MPTC November Volunteer Spotlight: Bumbleroot Organic Farm

Bumbleroot Organic Farm has been making weekly drop-offs of organic vegetables for the past two years. We use that produce in our dinners – last year we served more than 9,100 meals to My Place Teen Center youth, ages 10 -18. We are beyond grateful to this humble group of farmers for making the weekly effort to provide us with a high-quality, nutritious food source. Congratulations on being in the spotlight!

Tell us about you.

Bumbleroot Organic Farm is a certified organic farm located in Windham, about 10 minutes from MPTC. We grow vegetables, flowers and herbs for sale at local farmers markets and through our CSA and we supply local restaurants. We are two couples who grew up all over, met in Colorado, and are now thrilled to call Maine our home.

Why do you give a weekly share to MPTC?

We felt so fortunate to have the support of our community – near and far – as we got Bumbleroot off the ground. We knew we wanted to give back in a tangible way, and when we heard about MPTC and its mission to provide a safe haven and resources – including meals – to kids in our area, we thought it was a perfect fit. Our goal at Bumbleroot is to build community and sustainable systems through the organic production of food, and providing food security to local young people is a critical piece of that.

What have you learned through your experiences at MPTC?

Everyone likes beets when you put them in a smoothie!

Describe a MPTC interaction or event that was particularly meaningful and that you will never forget.

We joined MPTC for dinner one evening and got to eat and chat with some of the teens. I got to dust off my rusty language skills and help with some Spanish homework. It was really incredible to see the community that MPTC has built. This is clearly a place where kids are made to feel comfortable, supported and at home.

Left to right, Jeff and Abby Fisher and Ben and Melissa Whalen.