Mural brings Maine and Florida schools together

WESTBROOK – Westbrook High School senior Kelly Maguire dreams of one day using art therapy in her career as a child psychologist and last month Maguire got a taste of the therapeutic power of art.

During April school vacation, Maguire hand delivered a 9-foot by 8-foot mosaic mural of Marjory Stoneman Douglas made by Westbrook students in the National Arts Honor Society. Douglas is the namesake of the Parkland, Florida high school that was the site of a school shooting in mid-February that left 17 students and staff members dead.

The mural was created as part of the honor society’s spring exhibit “Strong Women in History.” The exhibit, which is put on as part of the soceity’s community service requirements, featured dozens of powerful and historical women. High school art teacher Debra Bickford said after hearing about the tragedy and learning more about Stoneman Douglas, a noted suffragette and environmentalist, she knew she had to be the exhibition’s main focus.

Bickford said creating the mural gave her students an opportunity to reflect on what had happened to their peers in Florida and “make something beautiful out of something so horrible.”

The idea was originally to take digital photos of the mural panels and mail the photographs to the Florida high school to be reassembled there, but Maguire wanted to do more. She wanted to ensure the mural was going to get to where it was intended.

“The idea was to mail it to them, but I was worried with everything going on, there was a chance it wouldn’t get to them,” Maguire said. “With all the work we put into it, I didn’t want to risk it not getting there. I also thought it would be more meaningful for them to have a face to represent the work we did here.”

Maguire, who was going to Florida during April vacation anyway to register at Florida SouthWestern State College, brought her idea up to Bickford and Westbrook High School Principal Kelli Deveaux, who agreed it would be a good opportunity for the young artist. After getting the approval, Maguire worked with high school art teacher Matthew Johnson to photograph and order each of the 72 sections of the mural so they could be reassembled in Florida.

Along with the panel pieces, Maguire brought with her a card signed by the students who worked on the portrait, photos of their process and what the mural should look like when fully reassembled.

Maguire said she was warmly welcomed and was greeted with a hug by the principal’s secretary who “thanked us and said it was beautiful.” She said a staff member happened by the office and upon seeing the artwork “began tearing up and said ‘this is one of the most beautiful things I have seen.”

“They have received so many gifts (after the tragedy), so to see them react like that, I knew we really accomplished something. It was made by students for students and something they can keep forever,” Maguire said.

Visiting the school, Maguire said, was a “surreal experience.”

“I saw the 17 ribbons tied to the trees and down the road, the memorials still laid out for the victims,” Maguire said.

Bickford said she is proud of Maguire for the role she took in seeing her idea through to the end, despite roadblocks along the way.

“I am proud of her. This is something she will never forget. She’ll walk out of this building proud of this for the rest of her life,” Bickford said.

“From this experience, I’ve learned that even if we’re not directly impacted by a tragedy, it is our responsibility to show our support and be there for students and staff who are going through a difficult time,” Maguire said. “I am honored to have been a part of this exhibition, and I hope Westbrook High School continues to support other schools and communities in the future, no matter where they are located.”

Bickford said she and Johnson work hard to instill in their students that art is more than just creating something beautiful.

“We like to make sure that students know that art is much more than just a content area. There are a lot of other things you can learn through art,” Bickford said.

Westbrook High School senior Kelly Maguire made a trip to Florida during April vacation to deliver a mural Westbrook students made of Marjory Stoneman Douglas, the namesake of the Parkland high school where a school shooting took place in February. Accepting the mural was high school office manager and secretary Teresa Basilone. (Courtesy photo)