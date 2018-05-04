Mural promotes positive choices

The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the “Be The Influence Coalition” mural project took place on Tuesday, April 24 at the Windham Middle School gymnasium. This student-created mural will move around the towns of Windham and Raymond to further promote community collaboration and positive choices in reducing youth substance use. Attendees included the coalition Director, Laura Morris, stakeholders, students, school leaders and representatives from the Sebago Lake Region Chamber of Commerce.

