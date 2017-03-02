My Place Teen Center: Teen Member Spotlight

The staff and members of the My Place Teen Center would like to recognize and congratulate Logan for being recognized as the Teen Member Spotlight for February 2017.

Logan, a sophomore at Westbrook High School, has been a constant presence at the center for four-plus years. He lives in Westbrook with his father, mother and younger sister. While at the center, Logan enjoys a variety of activities and programs, daily healthy choices of snacks and meals, mentoring the younger kids and hanging with his friends. He is always quick to lending a helping hand at the center, especially when needed. He is one of the first to volunteer and the staff appreciates his willingness and dedication in giving back to the center.

Congratulations, Logan!