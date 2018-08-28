N.Y. man arrested on drug charges in Westbrook

WESTBROOK — A New York man was arrested in Westbrook last weekend following a drug trafficking investigation by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency and the Westbrook Police Department.

Law enforcement began an investigation last week into suspected drug trafficking at 27 Reed St., apartment 2. On Aug. 25, officers with a search warrant found in the apartment 89 grams of suspected cocaine, 36 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 26 grams of suspected fentanyl, over $9,000 in cash and a loaded 9mm firearm, which had had been reported stolen from Virginia.

Keon Grant, 32, of Brooklyn, New York, was arrested and charged with Class A aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs. He was taken to Cumberland County Jail.

the investigation into this case is continuing, police said, and further charges are possible.

Keon Grant