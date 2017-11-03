Naples closing in on town manager search

NAPLES — The town hopes to complete its search for a new Naples town manager this month.

Chairman Jim Grattelo said last week that the search has been narrowed to six applicants vying to replace Ephrem Paraschak, who became the Gorham town manager in September.

“We hope to have everything wrapped up in November,” Grattelo said in an interview.

Town Clerk Judy Whynot has been serving as interim town manager since Paraschak’s departure. Fire Chief Chris Pond is handling issues related to town buildings and facilities, and Finance Director Harriet Condon is serving as acting treasurer.

The Selectboard decided in July to hire the Maine Municipal Association to help conduct the manager search. Grattelo said MMA would be conducting interviews this week with six finalists, and that the board would then meet with MMA representatives and whittle the field to a final three. The board will then choose from the final three.

Grattelo said that MMA has been good to work with.

“So far, it’s been good. They’ve done a good job,” he said.

The Selectboard selected MMA to conduct the search from a pool of four bidders. As discussed by the board in July, the MMA bid carried a $4,900 price tag, plus any fees the town might incur through advertising.

After receiving fewer town manager applications than initially hoped, the Selectboard extended the deadline to late September.

According to Grattelo, about half of the six applicants being interviewed this week submitted their applications after the extension.

“I’m glad we extended the search,” he said.

The Naples Selectboard discusses several town manager search proposals during a July 10 meeting.