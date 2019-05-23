Naples incumbents re-elected at the polls

NAPLES — The incumbents triumphed in Naples on Tuesday in both the Selectboard and Planning Board races.

Incumbent Robert Caron II received 134 votes over John Nostin, who received 86, for the three-year seat on the Selectboard.

Incumbents John Thompson and James Allen bested Robert Nyberg and Caleb Humphrey for the two three-year seats on the Planning Board. Thompson received 120 votes, Allen, 115, Nyberg, 91 and Humphrey, 72.

Thompson said he really enjoys his work on the board, especially as the liaison to the Ordinance Review Committee.

“I’m very concerned about the town and want to hopefully guide the development properly so we don’t get overrun,” he said.

Caron and Allen could not be reached for comment before the Lake Region Weekly’s deadline.

Chairwoman Janice Barter was unopposed in the race for the three-year seat on the SAD61 Board of Directors.

The town also has open three-year seats on the Budget Committee and the Transfer Station Council, but no one took out nomination papers for either position.

Caron

A Naples resident casts her vote May 21 in contested Selectboard and Planning Board races.