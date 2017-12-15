Naples men save Windham woman in fiery crash

NAPLES — A father and son from Naples are being heralded as heroes after helping a Windham woman escape from her burning car last week.

Police say that Alicia Szostak-White, 25, was driving on Route 35 in Naples on the night of Monday, Dec. 4, when she swerved to avoid a deer and her vehicle rolled onto its side.

When Szostak-White’s car caught on fire, she was helped to safety by several good Samaritans in the area, two of whom initially went unidentified until the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office took steps to track them down and thank them.

“The funny thing is – we don’t often put effort into finding good guys,” said Capt. Scott Stewart of the sheriff’s office. “Normally, we’re trying to find bad guys.”

In this case, the two unidentified good guys ended up being Kenneth Carruthers and his son Joseph Carruthers, both of Naples. According to Stewart, the Carruthers live close to where the crash occurred and rushed to the scene.

Stewart said the Carruthers’ neighbor, Darlene Lord, called 911. The pair were also assisted by motorist Irvin Ward, who had been traveling on Route 35 at the time.

“Kenneth and Joseph both heard the crash and immediately went out to it as it was nearly in their front yard,” Stewart said. “Kenneth procured a fire extinguisher from a neighbor who had brought it to the scene and provided cover to Joseph who climbed in the rear seat and either unhooked or cut the woman’s seat belt and pulled her from the vehicle.”

“She was placed in Irvin Ward’s vehicle, where Darlene provided comfort to the woman until EMS arrived, and at that time Joseph and Kenneth went home when they knew the woman was in good hands,” Stewart said.

In an interview with the Portland Press Herald, Joseph Carruthers reportedly and repeatedly downplayed his actions, saying, “I don’t feel like a hero. I’m just an everyday guy.”

“You just act on the situation in front of you,” he told the Press Herald. “It’s hard to explain. But I would do it again.”

Joseph Carruthers is 27 and Kenneth Carruthers is 51, according to the newspaper article.

Stewart said the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office hopes to recognize the two men at an annual awards ceremony this spring.

“They were just two good guys who did the right thing,” Stewart said.

Szostak-White’s husband, Ashley Szostak, told the Press Herald last week that his wife was in a great deal of pain. The Press Herald reported that she was initially treated at Mercy Hospital after the crash and then released.

Ashley Szostak-White said this week that his wife was re-admitted to a different hospital, Central Maine Medical Center, to repair a broken vertebra in her back.

He said that his wife’s Dec. 12 surgery was successful but that she remains in the Intensive Care Unit with some small complications from the surgery. Szostak-White is hopeful that his wife can begin rehabilitation soon, which he acknowledged could be a long process.

A car driven by Alicia Szostak burst into flames after crashing on Route 35 in Naples last week. Father and son Kenneth and Joseph Carruthers helped Szostak to safety.