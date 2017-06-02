Naples, Sebago elect officials; SAD 61 budget approved

A longtime selectman in Naples was not re-elected, both incumbents in Sebago kept their seats on the selectboard, and the school budget passed in all four towns voting in May 30 elections.

In Naples, incumbent Kevin Rogers and budget committee chairman Jim Grattelo won in the three-person race for two full-term seats on the Naples Selectboard. They defeated sitting selectman Dana Watson. Grattelo received the most votes with 353, Rogers received 308 and Watson 245.

Naples budget committee vice chairman Jim Turpin emerged victorious in the three-person race to finish the remainder of Christine Powers’ seat on the selectboard. Turpin received 272 votes, Bill Adams 178 and John Thompson received 127.

Alison Caulfield ran unopposed to represent Naples on the SAD 61 school board and received 487 votes. Caleb Humphrey and Robert Nyberg ran unopposed for two seats on the budget committee. Humphrey received 381 votes and Nyberg received 342. Douglas Bogdan ran unopposed for the Planning Board and received 441 votes, and James Krainin ran unopposed for Planing Board alternate and received 445 votes.

In Sebago, selectboard incumbents Ann Farley and Tim Mayberry won re-election against challengers Chris Harrington and Tina Vanasse. Mayberry was the top vote-getter with 93, Farley received 86, Harrington 60 and Vanasse 43.

Lisa Johnson ran unopposed for a two-year term on the Sebago budget committee and received 134 votes. Joseph McMahon ran unopposed to represent Sebago on the SAD 61 school board an received 140 votes. McMahon was also unopposed in the election for a seven-year term as Dr. Joseph Fitch Potter Trustee, for which he received 145 votes. Sherrill Brown ran unopposed for a five-year term on the Sebago Cemetery Committee and received 143 votes.

There are also two vacant three-year seats on the Sebago budget committee that no one ran for. Those seats are still to be determined, according to the town clerk.

Meanwhile, the SAD 61 school budget passed in each of the district’s four towns, according to the superintendents office. Bridgton voted 91-16 in favor of the budget, Casco 57-32 in favor, Naples 386-186 in favor, and Sebago 96-61 in favor.

