Naples town manager finalist for Gorham job

GORHAM — Naples Town Manager Ephrem Paraschak is one of two finalists for the town manager position in Gorham.

Paraschak said he’s delighted to be a final candidate to replace longtime Gorham Town Manager David Cole. Gorham Town Council Chairman Michael Phinney announced Wednesday that Paraschak and Michael Murray, assistant to the city manager in Portland, were the two candidates selected to go forward in the process.

“Gorham is a wonderful, growing community with unique character and a reputation of strong professional management and dedicated employees,” he said. “I’m very excited to meet with town staff and members of the public on June 8 and have further discussions with the Town Council on how they perceive the future of the town manager position in Gorham.”

The two candidates will meet with Gorham departments heads and School Superintendent Heather Perry on Thursday, June 8.

Phinney said Gorham councilors have interviewed each finalist and will conduct second interviews, tentatively on Tuesday, June 13.