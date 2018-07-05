Narragansett mixed use moves closer in Gorham

Business owners Shawn Moody and Susan Duchaine confer before Monday’s meeting in Gorham about a zoning proposal mixing residential units in commercial and light industrial buildings along a stretch of Narragansett Street.

GORHAM — A town study, a prelude to rezoning a stretch of Narragansett Street to mixed uses allowing high-rise buildings, is nearing its completion.

The town’s comprehensive plan calls for a new Narragansett Mixed Use Development District with businesses and residences combined in buildings. Seeking to bring the area into compliance, the Town Council last September sought a recommendation from the Planning Board, which assigned its Comprehensive Plan Implementation Committee to review the matter.

The proposal under discussion by the committee would allow residences on upper floors above businesses in buildings that could be up to four stories or 50 feet in height.

Committee members Molly Butler Bailey, Michael Richman and Chairman George Fox since December have met with Town Planner Tom Poirier to lay the foundation for the zone. The proposed zone, an expansion of the present, commercial Narragansett Development District, runs westerly along Narragansett Street (Route 202) from the roundabout towards Buxton.

The committee met Monday, July 2, to continue discussion of proposed rules that would regulate the new district. The committee is working within the confines of the comprehensive plan, according to Fox.

But, two members of the public, Gorham business owners Shawn Moody and developer Susan Duchaine, attended the meeting and voiced their concerns about plans for the district as proposed.

“Somebody has to take a step back,” Moody told the committee.

Moody, the Republican gubernatorial candidate, is in favor of allowing the owners of start-up businesses to live above their shops, but, citing the noise impact, has concerns about the compatibility of mixing residences with commercial or industrial businesses.

Permitted uses now listed in the committee’s review include commercial/light industrial, drive-thru services, and business or professional offices. Single- and two-family residences would not be allowed.

Duchaine, president of Design Dwellings Inc, objects to high density housing and also urged the committee Monday to include construction companies as allowable uses in the proposed district. Duchaine told the committee construction firms pay a lot of taxes.

“If they don’t go there, they’re going to Buxton,” Duchaine said.

After the meeting, Poirier said the committee would likely meet once more before forwarding its recommendations to a full Planning Board workshop.

The Planning Board would conduct a public hearing and a vote on wording of a proposed ordinance before sending it back to the Town Council, which will also hear public comment.

