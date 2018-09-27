Neglected Duck Pond graveyard coming back to life

WESTBROOK — After years of being off limits to the public, a neglected family cemetery off Duck Pond Road is the process of being restored.

Sandra Cort and her husband, Bruce, began restoring the more than 200-year-old Gowen Cemetery at 622 Duck Pond Road a month and a half ago.

“It was heavily overgrown. We looked at each other and said we need assistance, this isn’t going to be just a family effort,” said Cort, who has several generations of relatives buried in the cemetery.

She called in a professional to remove some of the trees that had grown haphazardly on the property. Her next step, she said, is to look for community volunteers to help cut some of the brush and find gravestones hidden by leaves and debris. She also plans over the winter to research how to properly repair and restore the markers, she said.

Mayor Mike Sanphy, president of the Westbrook Historical Society, said the cemetery went into decline over the years because it was not taken care of by a previous landowner, who also didn’t allow public access.

“It was sad to see it deteriorate, but we could’t do anything about it. I am glad it is back to being restored,” Sanphy said.

The property is now owned by DWN Asset Management, a Falmouth-based developer that is constructing Minnow Brook, a six-unit subdivision nearby. DWN has given the city a public easement to access the burial site.

“Once we found there was a city easement, it meant getting a truck into here to get it cleared as possible,” Cort said.

The cemetery was used from 1780 until the 1930s, according to the Westbrook Historical Society. The Gowen family operated a tavern nearby and had a long history in the Duck Pond area.

Cort said her great-grandmother Ida Babbidge, who died in 1931, was one of the last people buried there.

“As a kid my grandfather would bring us up and we would plant flowers on Memorial Day,” said Cort, who grew up on the corner of Duck Pond and Mast roads and still lives in Westbrook. “We got our family history and genealogy lessons here.”

Cemetery upkeep runs in Cort’s family. Her father, Arthur Gordon Jr., served for years on the city’s Parks and Cemeteries Board of Trustees, which is responsible for monitoring the condition of public graveyards. The Gowen Family Cemetery is private and no veterans are buried there, so the cemeteries board does not oversee it.

Cort said she hopes her work helps inspire other people to check in on the condition of old private cemeteries on their property.

“It is good to see it get to the point where we can come in and so some raking, clean up the small brush, and see what we can do to clean up some of the fallen stones,” she said.

Sanphy said he hopes the cemetery won’t become neglected again.

“It’s very important. It is part of our heritage. Some of our oldest residents in that area are buried there,” he said.

There are three other small family cemeteries on Duck Pond Road, according to the historical society: the Hale Cemetery, at 222 Duck Pond Road, was used from 1850 to 1898; the Lord Cemetery, at 680 Duck Pond Road, was used by the Lord and Wescott families from 1826 to 1885; and the Knight Cemetery, at 386 Duck Pond Road, has members of the Knight, Brown, Cobb and Garvey families buried between 1825 and 1909.

The Gowen Cemetery near 622 Duck Pond Road, one of the oldest cemeteries in the city, was overgrown with trees and brush before Sandra and Bruce Cort had the trees removed to allow for public visits again.

Bruce Cort flags the grave of Mary A. Knight in the Gowen Cemetery on Duck Pond Road.

Members of the Gowen family are buried at a common burial place near 622 Duck Pond Road. The family, which operated a tavern, now a single-family home seen in the background, had a long history in the Duck Pond area.

Sandra Cort, who has ancestors in the Gowen Cemetery on Duck Pond Road, is going to research how to fix broken gravestones in an effort to revive the old family burial spot.