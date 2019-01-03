Neighborhood Watch names Buxton's Waltz 2018 top community cop

Officer Keith Waltz in December receives the Buxton Neighborhood Watch Group’s annual Community Policing Award from David Kessler, the group’s coordinator.

Celebrating with a cake, the Buxton Neighborhood Watch Group recently recognizes Keith Waltz with its annual Community Policing Award.

BUXTON — Buxton Police Officer Keith Waltz was honored in December for his work in the community.

The Buxton Neighorhood Watch Group presented its annual Community Policing Award to Waltz, a veteran who served in Middle East combat areas.

Waltz, who lives in Buxton, has been on the Buxton force for about 18 months.

“Community policing is all about the people,” Waltz said this week by telephone, “how you treat people.”

David Kessler, the group’s coordinator, presented the award.



A press statement from Kessler said Waltz is described by his peers as “unassuming, humble, engaging and focused.”

“He is well known in the community for his bright smile, quick wit and handshake,” the statement said.

Waltz said community policing is about being visible and greeting people in the community.

Buxton Police Chief Troy Cline, Buxton Board of Selectmen Chairman Cliff Emeryand Selectman Chad Poitras attended the ceremony honoring Waltz.

Waltz said he served 26 years in the Air Force on its security force. He joined in 1990 during Operation Desert Shield. He served in war zones with deployments in both Iraq and Afghanistan.

The neighborhood group said the annual recipient is the member of the Buxton Police Department who has exhibited the most effort for the year in “establishing and maintaining positive relationships in the Buxton community.”

Last year, Cpl. Frank Pulsoni was the recipient of the neighorhood group’s award.

Robert Lowell can be reached at 780-9089 or email rlowell@keepmecurrent.com.