In a naturalization ceremony conducted by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Friday at Bonny Eagle Middle School, 26 people from 16 countries took the oath of citzenship. The school’s 820 students witnessed the ceremony in the gym and applauded the new citizens.

