NEW GLOUCESTER — New Gloucester voters elected Joe Davis to the Selectboard over write-in challenger Doug McAtee. Voters also chose Gary Harriman over Laura Sturgis in a write-in race for SAD 15 school board.

Selectboad

Joe Davis – 311 votes

Doug McAtee – 133 votes

School Board

Gary Harriman – 55 votes

Laura Sturgis – 9 votes