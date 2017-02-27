New Gloucester man Tased in Windham robbery attempt

WINDHAM — A New Gloucester man accused of attempting to break into Little Caeser’s Pizza in Windham had to be be detained early Monday with the help of a Taser after he attempted to grab an officer’s holstered handgun, police say.

According to a press release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, both the Windham Police Department and deputies from the Sherriff’s Office responded to a report that a man was attempting to break into the pizzeria on Roosevelt Trail in Windham early Monday morning. The suspect was later identified as Richard Dean Valliere, 40, of New Gloucester.

Valliere allegedly became confrontational and assaultive towards the officers, attempting to grab one of the Cumberland County deputies’ holstered handgun. A second Cumberland County deputy used a Taser on Valliere, though he continued to to struggle until the officers were able to detain him.

Valliere was taken to the Cumberland County Jail. He is charged with refusing to submit to an arrest or detention, assaulting an officer, and disorderly conduct. His bail has been set at $3,000 and he is due to be arraigned in Portland Court on April 12.

Police say the incident took place just after 2 a.m. on Monday morning.