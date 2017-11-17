New Gray finance director settling into role

GRAY — New town Finance Director Katy Jewell has been on the job since Oct. 12, and says her predecessor helped her transition into the new role.

Jewell, 38, says that the three weeks she spent working alongside former Gray Finance Director Kathy Markavich was extremely helpful.

“I haven’t worked in this industry before,” said Jewell, who previously served as the office manager and controller for a car dealership. “There has been a bit of a learning curve.”

Jewell said she is “excited” to immerse herself in her new town government responsibilities – including taxes and accounting – and believes she can also bring a business perspective to the role.

Town Manager Deborah Cabana said that Jewell was selected from three finalists in the application process.

“We had some really good applicants,” Cabana said. “I think we made the best decision for the community.”

Cabana also said it would “only be fair to expect” that Jewell would experience a learning curve as she adjusts to the new job.

Jewell said that she grew up in northern Maine, and has lived in Gray for four years. She has two daughters in the Gray-New Gloucester school system.

“I absolutely love it here,” Jewell said.

Matt Junker can be reached at 781-3661 ext. 123 or mjunker@theforecaster.net. Follow him on Twitter: @MattJunker.

Katy Jewell, 38, is the new finance director for the town of Gray.