New Mainers to host international dinner for neighbors

WESTBROOK — Everyone loves to eat good food, regardless of where they’re from.

With this knowledge in mind, Westbrook’s Community Policing Coordinator Meg Perry is helping a group of residents plan an international dinner. The meal, which is free and open to the public, will take place Saturday, Feb. 25, from 5-7 p.m.

The purpose of the meal, which is being called February Feast, is to bring together new Mainers and other neighbors in the Brown Street area of Westbrook.

“I think the more people understand each other, the more connected they’ll feel,” Perry said. “You can see where the commonalities lie.”

Perry said the effort is being led by Christine Managebe, who is originally from the Congo, and a group of six or so other women from countries such as Rwanda, Sudan and Djibouti.

“She’s been absolutely incredible,” Perry said of Managebe. “I can’t take any credit.”

The women, some of whom have lived in the U.S. for many years and others who just recently moved here, have been planning the dinner since October. The women will do all of the cooking for the event and will bring dishes from their home countries.

The event is in partnership with the Westbrook Police Department in order “to not create undue expense on any family,” Perry said.

When the women first came together, they were looking for friendship despite their language barriers and cultural differences.

“They don’t all speak the same language, but they figure it out,” Perry said.

Meeting once a month to plan, and every week for the past month, has brought the women closer together, Perry said.

“They know each other through different threads, but now the connections are stronger,” she said.

Perry said it’s important for the women and other new Mainers to have support systems, especially when they first move to the U.S. She said the Brown Street area where her office is located has been very welcoming of people from other countries and that neighbors are good about reaching out to newcomers.

“A lot of it’s just connecting, so they’ve been really good about reaching out to new neighbors and connecting with them,” Perry said. “It’s been cool to see how they fold each other in.”

At Saturday’s dinner, which is being held at St. Anthony’s Church on Brown Street, Perry said she hopes people can enjoy “good food, a good time and a break.” In addition to enjoying the food, she hopes people talk to each other and get to know new people.

“The more people talk, the less misunderstanding there is,” she said.

Perry has also invited members of the Westbrook Police Department to come to the dinner. She said it’s important for people to see officers in a positive light so they can better understand the role they play in the city.

“I’ve reached out to my colleagues in blue to have them come,” she said. “Some of these families are coming from places where law enforcement is viewed differently.”

Perry said she expects around 100 people to attend the event and she hopes people will “learn more about other cultures and understand what that culture brings to this country.”

