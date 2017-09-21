New owners set up shop at old Art’s

WESTBROOK — After nine months of vacancy, the former Art’s Variety has reopened with new owners and a new name.

Spring Street Variety Deli, located at 158 Spring St., opened Sept. 14. Former owner Arthur Agazarian, who opened the store in 1972, retired and closed the business on Dec. 31, 2016.

Agazarian’s decision to retire was a spontaneous one that left the Spring Street neighborhood without its longtime convenience store. The new owners, Amy and Gagan Singh, purchased the store in August.

The Old Orchard Beach residents own two other convenience stores, both called Paul’s Variety, with one located in Old Orchard and the other in Biddeford. They also own Rama Oil, based in Biddeford.

Amy Singh said the Spring Street Variety Deli is their first time working in the food service industry.

“We hadn’t done the food business so we wanted to branch out,” she said.

In addition to convenience store snacks like chips, candy and ice cream, Spring Street Variety Deli sells crispy chicken tenders, hot and cold deli-style sandwiches and pizza. The store also sells doughnuts from Donut Hole Cafe in Buxton, Green Mountain coffee, beer, wine and a variety of non-alcoholic drinks.

“I hope it can be a great pizza place for people as well as a place to get convenience items and whatever they may need,” Singh said.

Spring Street Variety Deli looks unchanged from the outside, except for a new sign, but the inside has a new layout with a smaller counter and more room for the food options.

“Our goal is to create a flow in the store and create a customer-friendly vibe,” Singh said.

The store is open seven days a week: Monday through Friday from 7 a.m.–10 p.m.; Saturday from 8 a.m.–10 p.m.; and Sunday from 8 a.m.–8 p.m. There are 10 people employed at the store.

Singh said she’s excited to be running the store and said she hopes Agazarian “is happy with how we’re doing things.”

“He was kind of a staple in Westbrook,” Singh said. “He was good to the community and provided a lot over the years.”

Kate Gardner can be reached at 781-3661 ext. 125 or kgardner@theforecaster.net. Follow her on Twitter: @katevgardner.

Spring Street Variety Deli opened last week at 158 Spring St. at the former Art’s Variety, which closed in December 2016.

Amy Singh, of Old Orchard Beach, recently opened Spring Street Variety Deli with her husband Gagan Singh.