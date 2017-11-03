Policy aims to address Swap Shop behavior

GRAY — Town officials hope to have a new Swap Shop policy in place later this month and to reopen the facility shortly thereafter.

Also known as the “Take It or Leave It Center,” the Gray Swap Shop at the town recycling center has provided a place for residents to discard items that can be reused by other members of the community.

The town temporarily closed the shop earlier this fall, with Town Manager Deb Cabana and Recycling and Solid Waste Director Randy Cookson both comparing some behavior there to the chaos of Black Friday shopping.

Cabana said last week that town’s recycling committee hopes to present a new policy outlining who can volunteer at the shop.

“The recycling committee is working on a job description for volunteers,” Cabana said, adding that the expectation is for the new policy to be presented to the Town Council at its next meeting on Nov. 14.

Cookson acknowledged that there had been some issues with certain volunteer behavior in the past, and that having a policy in place would “give everyone the same set of rules to follow” and also give the town “something to fall back on” if someone doesn’t follow those rules.

He declined to comment on whether there had been a specific volunteer or volunteers that had caused an issue at the Swap Shop, saying that “would be a personnel issue.”

Cookson said that he doesn’t see the shop being open sooner than Thanksgiving. He said that even if the Council signs off on the recycling committee’s proposal, the town will still need to accept volunteers for the facility based on the new job description.

