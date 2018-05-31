New WHS principal happy to be back

WINDHAM — Ryan Caron is ready to return to his old school when he takes over as principal of Windham High School in July.

Caron, a former WHS social studies teacher and coach has been principal of South Portland High School for the past five years. This summer, he’ll take the reins from Chris Howell, who is moving into the RSU 14 central office as assistant superintendent.

“I’m very excited to get to work with people in Windham again – and reconnect with the community,” Caron said in an interview last week.

He said he is “very happy in South Portland” but the Windham job provides an “opportunity to have a fabulous job that is much closer to home.”

Caron, 42, lives in Gorham and said that working in Windham will allow him to attend more community events in order to be a “good principal” and also to attend more events with his own children, ages 13 and 8, in order to be a “good father.”

He found out about the position opening in Windham during a WHS boys basketball playoff game this year, which he attended to support his former student Chad Pulkkinen, who now coaches the team. It was the same day Howell told staff he was moving to the district office, Caron said.

There were more than a dozen applicants for the principal position and RSU 14 Superintendent Sanford Prince said Caron ended up being the first choice.

“He’s a strategic thinker, and he’s able to see the big picture,” Prince said about Caron, adding that “he’s familiar with the district” and “it’s nice to have somebody come in that’s got some experience.”

Howell noted that Caron has already worked with Phil Rosetti, one of the high school’s assistant principals.

“I expect a very smooth transition,” Howell said, adding that Caron has “kept a finger on the pulse of what’s going on at Windham High School.”

Caron will make $119,843 as principal, which is over $1,000 more than what Howell currently makes in the role.

He started his career in education at Spurwink in Casco and Brunswick. He then taught social studies at Windham High School and coached soccer and basketball for about seven years. He moved on Sacopee Valley High School where he was an assistant principal and then principal, and has then to South Portland.

“Windham-Raymond is quite a lot bigger area,” Caron said when asked about differences between his current and future jobs. “We have a lot more diversity here in South Portland.”

Windham High School and South Portland High School have similar enrollments of about 900 students.

Howell said that he’s been in contact with Caron about “different projects within the building” and to keep him updated on hiring processes for other WHS school staff.

Other staffing changes at the high school include the retirement of Assistant Principal Deborah McAfee, who previously served as the school’s principal.

“Deb has been one of the most committed educators – leaders – that I have seen,” Prince said, adding that McAfee has a “great passion for Windham High School.”

Caron participated in the search for McAfee’s replacement , and Howell said the search committee will recommend WHS science teacher Vanessa Michaud for the job.

“She’s a fantastic candidate,” said Howell, who is replacing retiring Assistant Superintendent Donn Davis.

“Donn Davis has been one of those giants in my career as far as a mentor,” Howell said.

Howell’s salary will be $124,145 – the same as Davis’ salary.

