New Year Gorham deemed 'most successful ever'

The New Year snow sculpturing activity in Robie Park was canceled.

Celebrating at New Year Gorham are, from left, Duane Dreger, Virginia Wilder Cross and Bruce Roullard. Cross is the event founder; Dreger is the Gorham representative to the Portland Water District and board vice president; and Roullard is a former Gorham town councilor.

GORHAM — The ninth annual New Year Gorham with shows, fireworks and ice skating ushered in 2017 in style.

“I believe this was the most successful New Year Gorham ever,” event founder Virginia Wilder Cross said Tuesday.

Wilder said attendance was up and the entertainment was more varied.

“And the fireworks with snow falling could not have been any better,” she said.

The event followed a winter storm that plastered the town, but the snow wasn’t conducive to shaping, so the snow sculpturing activity planned for Robie Park was canceled.

Wilder is already thinking about the next New Year Gorham and said an official meeting would be scheduled before the end of January to formulate plans.

The Gorham Community Chorus performs on New Year’s Eve at Gorham High School.