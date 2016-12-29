New Year Gorham ready to ring it in

Gorham Recreation Director Cindy Hazelton, left, and Gail Platts, administrative assistant, created tambourines on Tuesday so kids can ring in 2017 at the New Year Gorham celebration the night of Dec. 31.

GORHAM — The ninth annual New Year Gorham features a lineup of family shows, activities and hot food. It all begins with snow creations, if weather cooperates, at noon Saturday and finishes up with fireworks at 9 p.m.

“The snow sculpture might actually happen this year, if the snow comes on Thursday,” Virginia Wilder Cross, chairwoman and event founder, said Tuesday.

The New Year turnout hinges on weather. Cindy Hazelton, Gorham Recreation Department director, expects temperatures in the 20-plus degree range, much milder than the memorable biting cold of the festival’s first year. “It was 18-below with the wind chill,” said Gail Platts, Recreation Department administrative assistant.

Promising to keep revelers warm with some hearty food, the Gorham Cafe in the high school is new this year. The joint Gorham and Falmouth high schools’ FalGor Robotics Team 172 will serve up meals from 5:30-7 p.m. at family friendly prices. Cross said the menu includes pulled pork sandwiches, veggie chili and hot dogs.

Concession snacks will also be available 3:30-5:45 p.m. in Shaw Gym and 6-8:15 p.m. in the high school lobby.

Headliners will perform in the Gorham High School auditorium. Dean Richardson will entertain with soft rock/ballads from 6-7 p.m.; Gorham Community Chorus, 7:15-8 p.m.; and The Real McCoy, a physical comedy act, 8:15-9 p.m.

Other shows are Peter Mezoian entertaining with banjo music from 5:30-7 p.m. in the high school cafeteria, while comedy and audience participation with “Running With Scissors” is on stage from 6-7 p.m. at Robie Gym on South Street.

Afternoon events include ice skating, 3-5 p.m., in the University of Southern Maine arena. Participants need to wear the flashing lanyard, that allows for addmision to all events for $5, and have their own skates.

Shows in Gorham Municipal Center, 75 South St., are Mad Science 4-5 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. in Shaw Gym; Wildlife Encounters, 3:30-4:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m., Shaw Gym multi-purpose room; and the Don Roy Trio with Acadian fiddling 5-6 p.m. in the Town Council chambers.

Face painting is set for 4-6 p.m. the Shaw Gym foyer.

Juggling workshops are scheduled for 5-5:45 p.m. in Robie Gym on South Street and 6:15-7 p.m. in the high school gym.

Children can make tambourines to help ring in the New Year as part of the celebration at 5 p.m. in the Shaw Gym activity room. “We added a fun new art/music activity this year,” Cross said.

Hazelton and Platts demonstrated tambourine decorating Tuesday. Hazelton said “hundreds” of tambourines would be available .

Capping the celebration will be fireworks at 9 p.m. in the high school athletic complex.

Those wishing to participate in the snow sculpturing noon-4 p.m. in Robie Park, between the high school and municipal complex, should call Gorham Recreation Department at 222-1630 to reserve a plop of snow. Creations will be judged at 4 p.m. and winners announced before the fireworks.

Robert Lowell can be reached at 854-2577 or rlowell@keepmecurrent.com

A closer look

A flashing lanyard, for $5, is available at Hannaford in Gorham and at Baxter Memorial Library and is admission to all New Year Gorham events and shows. A $20 family package is available at Gorham Recreation Department before Friday, Dec. 30.