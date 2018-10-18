Newcomer challengng McLean in House District 27

Andrew McLean

Age: 33

Residence: Gorham

Party affiliation: Democrat

Family: Married

Occupation: Law student, University of Maine School of Law

Education: Bachelor’s degree, Plymouth State University; master’s degree in public policy and management, Muskie School of Public Service, University of Southern Maine; law degree expected 2020

Political/civic experience: House of Representatives, 2012-present; Maine Commission for Community Service, 2009-2012; Baxter Memorial Library Board of Trustees, 2012-2015.

Website/social media: www.facebook.com/StateRepAndrewMcLean





GORHAM — A new face in the political arena is challenging incumbent Andrew McLean, a Democrat, in the race for House District 27.

Roger E. Densmore, a Republican, is hoping to unseat McLean, who is seeking his fourth term in the House, and, if re-elected, would be termed out.

Both candidates are traditionally financed. According to the Maine Ethics Commission, McLean’s total contributions are $3,770, and Densmore’s $400.

The election is Tuesday, Nov. 6.

McLean said it has been a privilege to serve the people in the district. If re-elected, he’ll work to “build relationships across the aisle.”

Densmore said it’s time for him to stop sitting on the sidelines and get in the game to make a difference. Densmore said Maine is at a critical point in the “political landscape.”

The district represents part of Gorham and part of Scarborough. House District 26 also represents part of Gorham. Incumbent Maureen F. Terry of Gorham, a Democrat, is running unopposed as Republican challenger Kenneth Jack Hoyt Jr. withdrew on Aug. 17 and no replacement was allowed.

Andrew McLean

McLean said his top issues include workforce development and the condition of the state’s infrastructure. He said roads and bridges are in hard shape. “We’ve got to spend more on infrastructure,” McLean said.

A proponent of a Maine Turnpike connector to the Bernard Rines Bypass in Gorham, McLean said he would continue to work with turnpike officials, push federal agencies and engage the community to move the project forward.

McLean said access to health care is important and people are concerned about it.

Medicaid expansion passed by voters in a 2017 referendum should be implemented, he said. “We should do it and do it quickly. I supported it before the state voted on it,” he said.

As for the opioid crisis, McLean said it’s a”difficult, difficult issue” that requires a a multi-faceted approach. The remedy includes access to preventive care and “people need access to treatment,” he said. Part of the solution is compassion, eliminating the stigma, not demonizing people and increasing empathy, he said.

Roger Densmore

Densmore said Mainers’ concerns that he’s hearing on the campaign trail include health care and taxes on the state and local levels. If elected, he would work to rein in government waste, he said.

He opposes raising taxes on people.

Across the state, Densmore said, funding of schools is “chewing up revenue” and in Gorham and other towns “it’s a big bone of contention.”

To deal with the opioid problem, Densmore would support stepped up enforcement of the flow of drugs into Maine from out of state. He also advocates treatment and educaing youth about the dangers of prescription drugs.”Education is the cornerstone,” he said.

Densmore would support Medicaid expansion if a “sensible way” was identified to fund it.

He also hopes to support cooperation across the aisle. “Let’s figure out the things we can agree on,” Densmore said.

Robert Lowell can be reached at 780-9089 or email rlowell@keepmecurrent.com.

Roger E. Densmore



Age: 47

Residence: Gorham

Party affiliation: Republican

Family: single

Occupation: accountant and business manaager, Camp Sunshine

Education: attended Southern Connecticut State University and Husson University

Political/civic experience: no prior experience

Website/social media: Facebook