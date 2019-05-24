News Briefs: May 24

SAD 61 budget vote approved by wide margin

BRIDGTON — Residents of Bridgton, Casco and Naples approved a $30.5 million School Administrative District 61 budget May 21 that represents an increase of approximately 2.6 percent over this year’s budget.

Bridgton voters approved the budget 53-13, Casco voters approved it 48-17 and it also passed muster with Naples residents, who passed the spending plan by a vote of 170-56.

Sebago to vote for selectboard, school budget



SEBAGO — Sebago voters will cast their ballots May 28 for candidates for local offices, as well as the school budget.

Political newcomer Scott Douglas and incumbents Phil Lowe and Chris Parker are running for two three-year seats on the Selectboard.

Incumbent Joseph McMahon is running unopposed for re-election to the School Board, and James Jansz is running unopposed for a three-year term on the Budget Committee.

The school’s total budget is $3.65 million, which represents an increase of about $234,000 over this year’s budget.

Residents can vote from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the town office, 406 Bridgton Rd.

Community forum on overdosing slated for June 5

WINDHAM — An overdose recognition and response community forum and training event will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 5 in the Windham Weaponry Meeting Room, 999 Roosevelt Trail.

Community Health promotion specialist Lizzy Garnatz will discuss overdose recognition and response, including the use of Narcan. Windham Deputy Fire Chief John Kooistra will teach hands-only CPR.

Information will also be provided by a panel of experts, including Cumberland County District Attorney Jonathan Sahrbeck and Windham Police Chief Kevin Schofield.

After the training, Portland Public Health will provide free NARCAN kits for attendees.

To RSVP, email Be the Influence Executive Director Laura Morris at director@betheinfluencewrw.org.

Windham taps interim for full-time finance post

WINDHAM — At its meeting May 14, the Windham Town Council unanimously confirmed the appointment of Sue Rossignol to the position of full-time finance director.

Rossignol had been serving as the interim finance director.

Interim Town Manager Don Gerrish called Rossignol “very detail-oriented. Any time you ask her a question, she has the information there. All in all, she just does a good job dealing with the finances of the community.”

RSU14 withdrawal committee submits agreement

RAYMOND — The RSU14 withdrawal committee has submitted its proposed separation agreement to the school district and is awaiting feedback.

Committee Chairman Rolf Olsen said the agreement lays out the committee’s proposal of what the separation will look like.

“A lot of it is required under state statute,” he said. “A lot of it works out to boilerplate. There was no major surprises in there.”

After the district reviews the proposal it will counter with its own suggestions for the committee, and “that side of it will go back and forth for a while,” Olsen said.

At its next meeting on May 28, the committee will discuss appointing residents to its subcommittees, which will work on tasks such as programs and budgeting.

While the committee’s work is time-consuming, Olsen added that the group is ensuring the process is done well, saying “you don’t want to move so fast that you miss something.”

Free tours June 1 at Marrett House in Standish

STANDISH — Experience a New England classic on Saturday, June 1 with a free tour of Historic New England’s 1789 Marrett House. Tours will leave on the hour from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Attendees will hear stories about three generations of Marretts who lived in the house for nearly 150 years, view the original interior decoration and furnishings and see treasured possessions from the 18th and 19th centuries.

There is also a beautiful Colonial Revival-style perennial garden next to the house, which is located at 40 Ossipee Trail East.

Saco woman injured in motorcycle accident

PORTLAND — A Saco woman was seriously injured on May 18 after police say a Windham man fell asleep at the wheel in the northbound lane on the Maine Turnpike in Portland and hit a barrier.

According to a news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, Norman Watson, 22, struck a concrete barrier, ripping the front bumper off and sending it into the path of the motorcycle on which 42-year-old Diane Sprague was a passenger.

The debris struck the motorcycle and caused it to overturn. The motorcycle operator, 46-year-old Ronald Boucher of Saco, had minor injuries.

Sprague was treated at Maine Medical Center for multiple injuries.

The northbound lanes of the turnpike were closed at the crash site for four hours, reopening at 10:30 a.m.

The release did not say whether Watson was injured or if he will face charges.

Public hearing June 4 on Standish amendment

STANDISH — Standish will hold a public hearing on June 4 to discuss an amendment to the town code that would allow food trucks to operate in town.

The amendment, which concerns licenses and permits, would allow mobile food service units to open for business locally. The definition includes only food service establishments that have all utilities and facilities contained within them, other than a power source, have no fixed location and serve food that would primarily be consumed onsite.

The public hearing will be part of the regular Town Council meeting, which will be held at the Standish Municipal Center, 175 Northeast Road, at 7 p.m. A complete copy of the ordinance amendment is available at the Town Clerk’s Office or on the town’s website, www.standish.org.

Naples voters turned out Tuesday to vote on the proposed school budget.