News Briefs: May 31

Raymond town meeting June 4

RAYMOND — Raymond will hold its annual town meeting Tuesday, June 4 at 6 p.m. in the Jordan-Small Middle School gymnasium.

Residents will vote on the proposed $4.6 million budget, which is an increase of 7.56 percent over this year. That would lead to a 2.56 percent increase in the tax rate, which is currently $12.60 per $1,000 of taxable assessed value.

There are 43 articles on the town meeting warrant, including amendments to the Land Use Ordinance, Shoreland Zoning Provisions and the Subdivision Ordinance.

Also included is a question about appropriating funds to the Raymond Rattlers Snowmobile Club for the maintenance of its trail network.

Stop sign replaces yield in New Gloucester

NEW GLOUCESTER — Beginning Monday, July 1, there will a change to the intersection of Bald Hill Road and Snow Hill Road.

A stop sign will be placed on Snow Hill Road, and the yield sign will be removed. Motorists will now be required to come to a complete stop at the intersection.

NG woman named Planner of the Year

NEW GLOUCESTER — Jean Libby has been named the Citizen Planner of the Year by Maine Association of Planners.

The state-wide award is given to a resident in recognition of time and dedication spent to increase the understanding of planning principles and processes, as well as promoting the cause and advancing the merits of planning.

Libby has served on the New Gloucester Capital Improvement Committee for 27 years, the Planning Board for 22 years, the Land Management Planning Committee for 20 years, along with the Comprehensive Plan Update Committee and the Budget Committee.

She received an engraved brass plaque and certificate of award at the Comprehensive Plan Update meeting on May 23.

‘Paws’ and meet new Windham dog trainer

WINDHAM — Partners in Canine, a professional dog training facility, will celebrate its grand opening on Sunday, June 2 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Owner Meghan Terrio says, “We offer very unique services for every dog lover, from the average pet owner to the dog club aficionado.”

The grand opening will feature a ribbon-cutting, training information, vendors and a raffle.

The business is located at 765 Roosevelt Trail, behind the post office.

Two-vehicle crash in Casco leaves one injured

CASCO — A New Hampshire woman involved in a collision May 27 at the intersection of routes 21 and 11 was transported to Central Maine Medical Center with serious injuries.

At approximately 5:30 p.m. May 27, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and Casco Fire/Rescue responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Meadow Road (Route 121) and Poland Springs Road (Route 11).

Police say a 2004 Honda Accord driven by Adrianna Bumpus, 19, of South Paris, who was traveling north on Meadow Road, failed to yield the right of way to a 2014 Can-Am motorcycle driven by Adam White, 59, of Gorham, New Hampshire. White was traveling south on Route 11 when the collision occurred in the middle of the intersection.

White’s wife, Mary White, 59, of Gorham, New Hampshire was seriously injured in the accident, while White was transported to Central Maine Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries. Bumpus and her passenger, 19-year-old Roger Emerson III of Standish, were not injured.

The intersection of Route 11 and 121 was shut down for about an hour.

New sex offender law will help victims

WINDHAM — A bill introduced by Sen. Bill Diamond, D-Windham, that targets sex traffickers became law on May 19 when Gov. Janet Mills signed it into law.

“An Act To Prohibit a Person under 18 Years of Age from Being Charged with the Crime of Engaging in Prostitution,” encourages victims to get help by preventing anyone younger than 18 from being arrested.

“We must do everything we can to get sex trafficking victims the help they need,” Diamond said in a press release. “This new law will make it easier for children who are victims of sex trafficking to come forward and report their abusers.”

LD 548 amends Maine law to ensure that minors can come forward to report abuse without fear of being charged with a crime.

Artist meet and greet June 1 at Raymond library

RAYMOND — The Raymond Arts Alliance and the Raymond Village Library are hosting a Meet the Artist event featuring Jennifer Fuller on Saturday, June 1 at the Raymond Village Library from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

Fuller, of Infinitely Fearless Designs, is a glass artist whose work will be on display at the library from May 8 to July 8 as part of a collaboration between the Raymond Village Library and the Raymond Arts Alliance to highlight the talents of local artists. She is the first featured artist in the series.

On Saturday, Fuller will also give live glass torchwork demonstrations.

Glass artist Jennifer Fuller is the featured artist at the Raymond Village Library until July 8.