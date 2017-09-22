NG voters to decide on garage, thanks to ‘old ladies’

NEW GLOUCESTER — “Don’t tick off the old ladies” sounds like solid life advice for just about any situation.

But when Jane Sturgis, 78, said those words during the Selectboard meeting Monday in New Gloucester, she was referring to the ongoing saga surrounding a proposed new town public works garage.

When the board deadlocked 2-2 in August on whether to approve the warrant for a special town meeting on the garage proposal, Sturgis and three other local women successfully led a citizen’s petition to force the town meeting so voters could have their say.

“This infuriated me because the citizens of the town of New Gloucester deserve the right to vote, one way or the other, on this proposal,” said Sturgis, a former member of the Selectboard. “Two years and quite a bit of money have gone in to coming up with this plan.”

The board voted unanimously 5-0 Monday night to accept the petition and set a special town meeting on the $4.6 million garage proposal for Monday, Oct. 16, at 7 p.m. at the Memorial School.

“I think it was nice to see the town come together on something they wanted a say in,” said Selectboard Chairwoman Linda Chase.

Chase said previously that more than 300 of the petition signatures were validated by the town clerk, surpassing the 283 signatures required.

Along with Sturgis, the leaders of the petition effort were former public works design committee member Beverly Cadigan, former Planning Board member Jean Libby and former SAD 15 School Board member Kathleen Potter. Libby is Selectboard member Steve Libby’s mother.

Sturgis was particularly frustrated with Selectmen Joseph Davis and Stephen Hathorne, the two board members who voted against approving the warrant in August because of their concerns about the garage proposal.

“I must say, I was very disappointed in Steve and Joe and what they did,” Sturgis said at the meeting. “And so, all us old ladies got totally ticked off and decided that we weren’t going to take it. And we didn’t. And we had enough citizens – one way or the other, they wanted to vote.”

“You had no right to take away that option from the citizens. Maybe you want a separate thing. That’s fine. But you don’t do it when you’re getting ready to sign a warrant, and I’m very disappointed,” she continued.

Davis responded to Sturgis’ remarks by thanking the women for their work on the petition.

“First, for all the ladies that were at the transfer station to get the signatures, you did a great job,” Davis said. “And I think that’s the way government works. And I just want to say, thank you for that.”

New Gloucester resident Dennis McCann told Hathorne he felt Hathorne and Davis took his vote away on the garage proposal.

“I don’t believe that I took your vote away,” Hathorne said in response. “I would never change my vote. I made the right decision with my vote and I’ll stand behind it 100 percent.”

Hathorne has on numerous occasions made it clear that he opposed the proposed location of the garage project, 611 Lewiston Road, but supports the idea of a new garage. He has concerns about water and road safety related to the proposed site and thinks the new garage should be located at the current garage site at 1036 Lewiston Road.

“Before I ever was elected as a Selectman, I sat right here – it was our little get-to-know-you candidate night. From that night on, I told everybody that I was not in favor of that building being on that property,” Hathorne said. “So every vote that I’ve had, I’ve been ‘no’ on this. It should not be a shock to anybody that I voted no on it last meeting.”

Hathorne said Wednesday that he thinks voters should have had a chance earlier in the process to choose between the proposed 611 Lewiston Road site and another option. He also was not surprised by the criticism he and Davis received Monday night.

“It was only four or five people out of 5,000,” Hawthorne said.

Despite his consistent opposition to the location in the garage proposal, Hathorne indicated last week that he would be voting to accept the petition and that he supports the citizen’s right to petition. Hathorne made the motion Monday night to accept the garage petition.

Selectboard member Steve Libby, who served on the design committee that worked on the garage proposal, supports the 611 location and appeared pleased the special town meeting is back on the table.

“We need to thank the petitioners for their hard work,” Libby said, noting that they collected over 300 signatures in six days. “That is unbelievable that that could happen in six days.”

Libby also said Wednesday that he would like to see voters come out in force for the special town meeting, regardless of whether they support the project or not.

“I just hope there is a get out the vote effort – one side or the other,” Libby said.

Matt Junker can be reached at 781-3661 ext. 123 or mjunker@theforecaster.net. Follow him on Twitter: @MattJunker.

Former New Gloucester Selectboard Member Jane Sturgis helped lead a successful petition effort to force a special town meeting on the proposed new town public works garage.