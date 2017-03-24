No cooking at Baker’s Corner

Baker’s Corner, the corner of Route 202 and Falmouth Road, was once a busy intersection. The brook that crosses Route 202 just before the corner is called Baker’s Brook. It rises in the town of Gray and flows in a southerly direction, crossing the Falmouth Road a short distance from where the Partridge Road enters. It twists and turns until it reaches the Pleasant River. With the advent of the automobile, the brook was extensively fished. It was as good a trout brook as there was in Cumberland County, according to late historian Charles Legrow.

About 1912 or 1913, a concrete bridge was put in by Edwin Cobb, a brick mason on Route 202. Some of the men who helped were William Thompson, Elmer Hawkes, Herbert Morrell and John Legrow. William Thompson was the first man to cross the bridge.

At the corner stood the store of Capt. Ichabod Baker, who was born in 1788 and died in 1842. He was a grandson of Elias Legrow. Judging from Baker’s account book, people in this neighborhood were partial to rum. Many exciting times took place around the store. Benjamin Legrow, a man possessed of great physical strength and endurance, in a wrestling match, threw one of the Boston brothers, either George or Royal.

After Ichabod’s death, his two sons, Capt. Isaiah and Seward, who at one time was high sheriff of Cumberland County, continued to run the store. They borrowed money from Rufus Legrow and gave the store as their security; they failed to keep up the payments and Rufus was forced to foreclose and take the store. Rufus ran it until he had a chance to sell it to Andrew Morrill, who moved it to Morrell’s Corner (now called Foster’s Corner). There the store stood until Gerald Seavey had it torn down to make way for his automotive supply business.