Norway man dies after May 5 motorcycle crash in Gray

GRAY — A Norway man died Thursday after a May 5 motorcycle crash in Gray, according to authorities.

Danny Chouinard, 56, lost control of his motorcycle Saturday, May 5, while braking on Route 26 in Gray, according to a press release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Chouinard, who was wearing a helmet, was taken to Central Maine Medical Center “with no apparent life threatening injuries” at the time, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He died five days later from complications of those injuries, the press release said.

Matt Junker can be reached at 781-3661 ext. 123 or mjunker@keepmecurrent.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MattJunker.