Westbrook Mayor Mike Sanphy presents Malcomn A. Noyes with a commemorative plaque and a key to the city at the recent grand opening ceremony of the Malcom A. Noyes Apartments at Milbrook Estates. Noyes, a longtime Westbrook Housing Authority commissioner and former board chairman, “is a special person in this city,” Sanphy said. The 38-unit, 55-plus apartment building is operated by the housing authority.