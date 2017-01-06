Old barn gets new use: Event venue shows college's commitment to community and local farming, its project leader says.

STANDISH – A renovated cupola has toppped off Saint Joseph’s College’s recently completed social events center in a century-old stone barn.

The barn, across Whites Bridge Road from campus, has been converted into an events venue where weddings, corporate events and other private functions will be hosted.

But Peter Nielsen, the school’s entrepreneur-in-residence and a leader on the project, says the space is intended to be more than just a center for social functions. It’s “a symbol of the college’s commitment to sustainable and local agriculture, and to the community in general,” he said.

The barn was built by the Verrill Family early in the 20th century as part of a gentlemen’s farm on their country estate. The Sisters of Mercy bought the estate from the Verrill Family in the 1950s and moved the college from Portland to Standish.

The college bought the barn with the idea of using the space for athletic fields, Nielsen said. Instead, the site has grown over the past decade into what is now known as Pearson’s Town Farm, a working farm tended in part by students and faculty.

The farm will remain an important part of the Saint Joe’s college curriculum, providing students with an opportunity to work with agriculture and livestock while learning about sustainable agriculture practices, he said.

The barn has two auxiliary buildings on either side. A stone wall behind the barn creates a courtyard, with fields and woods extending behind it. The courtyard had to be landscaped to counter the damage from the previous tenants: goats and sheep.

The interior of the central building features high, vaulted ceilings with wood beams and steel supports. The chandeliers, made from a dark steel, match the interior’s rustic feel. A couple events have been hosted at the barn already, but the building will be closed during the winter months due to lack of heat – a heating system will be installed eventually, Nielsen said. The barn also features a catering kitchen.

The farm animals, who were once spread out in the barn are now housed in one wing. Eventually, Nielsen said, the college plans to build a new livestock barn. The barn’s two wings then would be renovated and incorporated into the events center, Nielsen said.

The venue will provide a meeting space for local groups engaged in issues of sustainability and the local food economy, continuing the college’s practice of hosting meetings for groups such as the Cumberland County Food Council and the Greater Portland Sustainable Food Production Cluster, as well as regional food summits.

The college, which is considered a leader in its commitment to purchase locally grown food, wants the agriculture community to “feel at-home here,” Nielsen said.

Ultimately, Nielsen said the college envisions the new venue providing enhanced course offerings for students, including courses for skill-building in agriculture and the food and beverage industry. He said these plans are still in the works, and no details are immediately available.

