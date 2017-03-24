Old inn's cupola tops on her list: A Naples woman wants to move the discarded structure to the village green.

NAPLES — Merry Watson of the Naples Historical Society Museum is doing her best to preserve an iconic part of her town’s past.

Watson has started a fundraiser to move and display a historic cupola that once crowned the tower of the old Bay of Naples Inn. The inn, also referred to as the Bay of Naples Hotel, was torn down in 1964, according to the historical society.

The cupola, a remnant of the stately property built in the late 1890s that once sat on the shore of Long Lake, is sitting in the yard of a former campground near Naples Golf and Country Club.

If all goes according to Watson’s plan, the approximately 22-foot-tall piece of Naples history would be moved to the Naples village green. The structure could be used as a gazebo, which, she hopes, would help residents connect with Naples’ past.

“I hope that they can come sit and think about what happened in the past,” said Watson. “Everything has changed so much since then.”

Watson estimates the cost of moving the cupola could total around $30,000. She says the biggest issue is the telephone and electrical wires on the former campground property that would likely need to be temporarily untethered.

Thanks in part to the involvement of other community members, Watson doesn’t anticipate the moving the cupola will be a major part of the cost. Her husband, Dana Watson, serves on the Naples Board of Selectpersons and owns a building company. She said Watson and other local business owners would likely move the cupola at either no cost or at a significantly reduced cost.

“We do have several businesses like P & K (Sand and Gravel) and Earth Solutions, and there’s a tree guy involved because we have to take down a tree,” said Watson. “I’m sure that we have volunteers enough. That won’t be the cost. The cost will be in the wires.”

For now, Watson is looking to spread the word about a GoFundMe page she set up for the cupola project and is thinking ahead about potential fundraisers this summer and around Christmas time.

Jamie Ruhlin, the owner of the property where the cupola is located, fully supports the project. His parents, Jim and Dorothy Ruhlin, owned the campground before him, and one of his father’s final requests was that the historic capstone be given to the town he loved.

While the property is for sale and under contract, Ruhlin said the deal includes a provision that the cupola is not sold as part of the property.

“It was my father’s wish,” said Ruhlin, who now lives in South Portland. “He had great love for the town and wanted to give back.”

A closer look: Anyone interested in donating to the cupola effort can visit the “Save the Cupola” GoFundMe page. Checks can also be made out to the Naples Historical Society.

The cupola from the old Bay of Naples Inn sits on a former campground near the Naples Golf and Country Club.

Merry Watson of the Naples Historical Society Museum is working to move the old cupola to the village green.

When the Bay of Naples Inn was torn down in 1964, the cupola, shown in this photo, was saved.

The cupola is removed from the Bay of Naples Inn before the building is destroyed.