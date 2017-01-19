On anniversary, Westbrook fires up tributes to crews old and new

WESTBROOK — The Westbrook Fire Rescue Department’s upcoming anniversary will celebrate more than the history of the department – it will honor the people behind that history.

The department on Saturday, Jan. 21, is hosting a private party for current and former crew members and their families. At least 250 people are expected to attend the event, which is being held at the Italian Heritage Center in Portland.

“There hasn’t been an awards banquet for many years,” Fire Chief Andrew Turcotte said. “We thought it was an opportune time.”

While the 126th anniversary isn’t a typical year to celebrate, Turcotte said the department didn’t do anything formal for the 125th anniversary and wanted to make up for it. The department hosted an open house last year, but nothing more.

The chief said department members decided it was important to recognize the many people who have served on fire and rescue crews over the years. A committee, which is made up of crew members, was formed six months to plan Saturday’s event.

Turcotte said it’s been several years since the department has formally recognized crew members with awards and honors. The anniversary event, which will include a catered dinner, will have an awards ceremony with at least 20 awards.

The awards will include firefighter of the year, a lifetime achievement award, and longevity awards. Turcotte said it’s important for past crew members to know they’re still appreciated.

“There’s no such thing as an ex-firefighter,” he said.

The Westbrook Fire Department was formed on July 16, 1890. The department started with Chief Charles H. Leighton, two full-time firefighters, and a couple dozen volunteers.

There are now 70 people on staff in the department, according to Turcotte, including rescue crews, a department that merged with the fire department in 1986.

Last year, the department responded to over 4,100 calls for service, 80 percent of which were calls for emergency medical services. Turcotte said the department responds to about a dozen fires each year.

Throughout the years, the department has lost only one crew member to a fire. In 1944, Capt. William Hartley died from injuries sustained when a falling chimney struck his head while fighting a fire at a farm on County Road.

Turcotte said Hartley’s family will be attending the event on Saturday.

Honoring past crew members is important, Turcotte said, and involving them in events when possible is something the department is striving to do more.

“There was sentiment from crews that there weren’t a lot of activities for them to stay involved with the fire department,” he said.

The hope, Turcotte said, is that the anniversary event shows former crew members that they’ll always be a part of the department.

“We wanted to give them a sense of belonging,” he said. “They’ve given so much to this community.”

In the 1890s, when the Westbrook Fire Department was formed, crews used horse-drawn wagons to make fire calls.

In February 1934, the Westbrook Fire Department responded to a fire on Main Street. Chief Andrew Turcotte said the department now responds to about a dozen fires a year.

Westbrook Fire Chief Andrew Turcotte said it’s important to recognize past fire and rescue crew members, which is why the department is hosting a dinner and awards banquet for them on Jan. 21.