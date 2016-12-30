On old Route 302

Although the village of North Windham was the last part of the town to become populated – it was laid out in lots in 1804, but developed slowly – when it saw change, it was quite dramatic. In this photo, a farmer named McDonald and his family stand by what was identified on the original photo as a “pig pen.” Today, this is a busy spot on Route 302 – right across from where Dunkin Donuts is located. Originally, McDonald’s house was where Dunkin’ Donuts is now.

This photograph must have been taken in the mid-1870s from inside the cemetery near the corner of routes 302 and 115. The church was built in the early 1870s and the building beside it was moved from near the corner of the cemetery. This building had been used as a schoolhouse, but after it was moved, it became a blacksmith shop. A new school building (Arlington School) was built on the back of the lot. The blacksmith shop is long gone and the church is now The Little Meetinghouse, which was moved to make room for the new North Windham church.