On the Right Lane: A pupu platter of politics

“When justices seize authority from the other branches of the federal government, as well as state and local governments, under the rubric of judicial review, that’s tyranny.”

Mark Levin, author and radio personality

With the Democrats taking total control in Augusta and at the U.S. House of Representatives in Washington, we have certainly been given a pupu platter of politics that will last for years. One comment from a newly elected Democrat began with words not fit to be printed or heard. Other newly elected Democrats in our nation’s capital, of course, are already calling for President Trump to be impeached, although I feel they haven’t a clue what impeachment really means. It might just be payback for the Republicans trying to impeach President Clinton.

In Maine, the only thing I will recommend is hiding your wallets and purses because someone’s already looking to take all your money and run. The sad part is that every elected official in Maine should know what the poverty levels are in the state, yet many of them would not hesitate to hike all the taxes and fees this state has (something like over 260). There is a lot of talk about letting municipalities have an option for a local sales tax with the propaganda that it taxes the tourists more than us. I’m here to tell you, tourists come and go and we live here year around so that doesn’t fly with me. Along with that I also fully expect that the sales tax will finally successfully be broadened to possibly include everything we spend money on.

Politicians talk a lot about poverty with little success in solving that problem. Some say poverty is decreasing, but that is determined by how one calculates the figures. Some use a percentage figure and others use the actual numbers. I have learned that all government statistics are suspect and to understand that, just take a look at how the government determines the cost-of-living increase for those of us on Social Security. If one used the old government method of calculating the rate of inflation prior to 1980, I am sure the inflation rate would be a whole lot higher than the government wants to tell us.

What really ticks me off is that it isn’t only our government that’s hurting our wallets. Just think about the over 13 percent increase that Central Maine Power wants to add on to our electricity bills. I’d like to say bring back nuclear power generators, but they come with their own set of problems, like nuclear waste. Now one of the companies that tracks gasoline prices is telling us gasoline will be over $3 a gallon by May. We were lucky that gasoline prices dropped for a while, but heating oil and propane certainly didn’t.

Lane Hiltunen of Windham wonders what George Washington or Thomas Jefferson would think of our tax burden that they fought so gallantly to rid us of.