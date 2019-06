On the Right Lane: Anticipating the big bang

“There is no terror in the bang, only in the anticipation of it.”

Alfred Hitchcock, Master of suspense

The first time I ever lit a firecracker I was anticipating the big bang that it would make. Lucky for me the firecracker wasn’t a big one and when I lit the fuse it immediately exploded. It scared the bejesus out of me without doing any permanent damage. I have no love of anticipation.

On Election Day, June 11, I was full of anticipation. I had at least three things to accomplish and by some kind of miracle I did. The first was traveling to Saco for a fasting blood test, which I consider torture because I know that I will not get my morning coffee fix for at least a couple of hours (So please don’t cross my path on those days, at least until¬† I have at least one cup.) The only problems with that trip were the heavy downpours in several places and that I had no clue that a section of Route 1 was under construction at the Scarborough and Old Orchard line. I absolutely detest being late for any appointment, but I made it on time.

My second task was to renew my driver’s license, something I have feared about ever since receiving my license nearly 55 years ago. I had fears of long lines, failing the eye test and not having the right documents with me in order to complete the task at hand. It was a wet and miserable morning again and because my body has somehow become a weathervane when the weather is bad so is my mood. To my great surprise when I entered the Scarborough Division of the Bureau of Motor Vehicles it was almost empty. After a few minutes my number was called and I was done and out the door. The person working there was very friendly and informative so the entire process was outstanding. After returning to Windham I spoke with a few people and they stated they experienced the same thing. That’s good.¬†

My third task of the day was to go and vote on the proposed RSU 14 budget. My biggest anticipation when going to the polls is meeting candidates I don’t like who expect me to shake their hands and then those who want me to sign their petitions. The big disappointment was when I voted there were only a couple of other people there voting. My wife stated the same and a good friend did, too. I don’t know whether the low turnout was because people think our elected officials are doing such a great job, they are far too busy to vote, the weather was horrible or that they just don’t care anymore, which is sad. I expect the Windham Town Meeting probably had even less of a turnout.

One thing I didn’t anticipate was Windham town councilors reconsidering the decision to not let contractor services in the C-3 Zone. I was surprised but they did overturn that decision, legally I hope.

Lane Hiltunen of Windham believes it’s high time to move Windham’s town budget to the polls.