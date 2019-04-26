On the Right Lane: Barking out of Pandora's box

“You’re playing with Pandora’s box. Sometimes it’s better not to open it. Sometimes, it’s better not to know.”

Tatiana de Rosnay, Franco-British author.

This week I was trying to decide between writing about the recent release of the so-called Mueller Report about President Trump and possible Russian collusion resulting in his successful election or Windham town councilors’ discussion about problems with barking dogs. Then it suddenly dawned on me that perhaps there wasn’t so much difference between the two, so I have no difficultly lumping them together. Deciding which to start with was no easy decision, but here goes.

I am not going to sit down and read all 500 or so pages of the Mueller Report because I more than likely would fall asleep. It is being heavily dissected in the news, and that probably will continue until the next election unless the Democrats succeed in their religious movement to impeach Trump or he just says to hell with it and quits. Personally, I wish every member of Congress would leave office – maybe that’s the only way our country will be better off. Really, how these people keep getting reelected time after time is the question we must have an answer to.

Evidently everything is rosy in America. No trade problems, no illegal immigration problems, no infrastructure problems, everyone is healthy and no one is in serious debt. Except, of course, those silly kids going to college borrowing more money than they can ever afford to pay back. Certainly one shouldn’t have to worry about that, the majority of legislators in Augusta want workers to have medical and family leave, along with personal time off, sick days, vacation days and God only knows what else they can think of. It certainly can’t hurt businesses in the least if their employees don’t work for more than half a year. Oops, sorry for digressing, but I can only I hope after I die I return to Maine so I don’t have to work for a living. Maybe Maine voters opened Pandora’s box after giving Democrats the control of the Maine House and Senate along with the governor’s office. They just might regret the huge tax increases to come. It can’t be done on Monopoly money.

Now it’s time for me to bark up Windham’s tree. This is the strangest way I have ever seen Windham come up with an ordinance. Wasn’t there once an Ordinance Committee? Or was that one of those committees that was formed but dreaded to be used, something like the Ethics Committee that existed in mind but not in body? The police chief was the only member of the town staff present during the councilor’s dog barking discussion. Isn’t it his job to enforce the laws, not write them? Secondly, doesn’t Windham have a town attorney and why wasn’t one there for this discussion?

Lane Hiltunen of Windham believes it’s time for Windham to get its, for the lack of a more pleasant term, trumpery together once and for all.