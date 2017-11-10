On the Right Lane: Blinded by the light

“Blinded by the light. Revved up like a deuce, another runner in the night.”

Bruce Springsteen

I thought referring to this song was really relevant because it has confused some people in our country just as much as politicians have, especially the crooked ones. This song originally was done by Bruce Springsteen and then more successfully redone by Manfred Mann’s Earth Band with a whole lot of misunderstanding about some of the words in the song and the real meaning of parts of the song. Deuce was really referring to a 32 Ford Deuce Coup and not what many people thought and I won’t go there. Much of the song was made up of lyrics just to rhyme rather than meaning, which is what many politicians do today with many of their empty promises.

It’s time to allow the voters to recall anyone in public office at the local, county, state or federal levels. If we can’t, like in Windham at the present time, it means our government fears the people. And please notice I stated in public office – I don’t care whether that’s elected or appointed by elected officials. The State of Maine Constitution, Article I, Declaration of Rights, Section 2 states: All power is inherent in the people; all free governments are founded in their authority and instituted for their benefit; they have therefore an unalienable and indefeasible right to institute government, and to alter, reform, or totally change the same, when their safety and happiness require it.” I would think that the Windham Town Charter should have included a recall clause, but after seeing it function for 18 years now I can see why it didn’t. No one should be elected or hired for life in such a manner that future councilors or even the voter can’t touch. Somehow “we the people” was taken out.

So where do I go from here? Well, the so-called Republican tax plan is about the best example of an oxymoron that one could expect from lifetime politicians in our nation’s swamp. If I remember right, wasn’t someone promising that swamp would be drained once he was in office? Just like in Augusta, or as I refer to it, Disgusta, when politicians call for a tax cut they often figure out the ways and means to raise taxes by doing away with some of our most cherished tax deductions like local and state taxes, mortgage interest, property taxes and God knows what else. Under the present proposed plan you can kiss a lot of those deductions gone. Those big spenders still need the money to roll into the public trough so beware, politicians always speak with a forked tongue. I see this tax plan passing in the U.S. House of Representatives, but when it comes to an even bigger swamp, the U.S. Senate, I believe it will get bogged down and maybe even sink or be changed so much that nobody will like it.

Since I mentioned bogged down, Governor LePage vetoed the so-called retail marijuana law so now it’s up to Maine legislators to come up with a two-thirds majority vote in both the Maine House and Senate. I think it’s possible for the Senate to do so but that’s it. I actually agree with his veto, but that’s just my personal preference. I have no problems with medical marijuana, although I am sure it has already been abused. I have an eye appointment this week with my eye doctor to see if I have glaucoma. I think I can be assured that a VA doctor would not approve of me smoking weed to cure glaucoma, and I wouldn’t be the least surprised if doing so would stop my VA benefits.

I don’t have to guess that we should all be thankful that snow and ice weren’t part of the storm that we had last week because if it had, who knows when our power would have been restored. I have a feeling it’s going to happen but only God knows when.

Lane Hiltunen of Windham believes the time for change has come.

Hiltunen