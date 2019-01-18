On the Right Lane: Build it and they won't come

“From Stettin in the Baltic to Trieste in the Adriatic, an iron curtain has descended across the continent.”

Sir Winston Churchill, 1946

Sir Winston Churchill’s famous speech at Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri in 1946 about the Soviets building an iron curtain in Europe happened two years prior to me being born, so I had no clue as to how it would impact me later in my life. I spent all 20 years of my military career during the so-called Cold War. During my second tour of duty in West Germany, one of the locations I was responsible for actually overlooked part of the Iron Curtain. Nowadays everyone should know that wall was constructed not only to keep people from the West out; it was mainly used to keep the people behind that wall from escaping to freedom in the West. I had a friend who lived behind that wall and survived the escape with his family. He certainly never talked about it much.

So let’s move forward into the present day. What does President Trump want? A wall across our southern border with Mexico. Although I am in agreement with keeping illegal immigrants from entering the United States, does this mean we need to erect a wall on the border between us and Canada? What I wonder about is the real cost of building such a wall. If you know our government when it comes to spending money, the cost of many projects end up being billions of dollars over budget – and that’s if we are given the real figures. Boston certainly went over with the “Big Dig” and Windham did it when the current high school was constructed (think ledge and asbestos).

Could there be a sinister purpose behind building a wall at our southern border? That’s why I mentioned the Iron Curtain in the first place. If one travels to Canada, proof of citizenship needed to cross the border both ways. At one time one could enter Canada without a passport but would need one to reenter the United States. I know it’s all in the need of security to prevent terrorism, but at what point does freedom become restricted or eliminated? Please remember we call ourselves the land of the free and slowly our freedoms are disappearing.

Or maybe there is a malignant reason that President Trump wants a wall built? A wall would certainly control not only what comes into the United States, but what goes out as well, including the people. Then there’s the matter of stopping drugs from coming across the border. More and more states are legalizing marijuana, and yet marijuana is still being smuggled into the U.S. People still make moonshine illegally. I have stated previously if a drug dealer wants to make money, all he has to do is sell drugs cheaper. Maybe the wall has other foreboding reasons as well.

Lane Hiltunen of Windham believes we should build a wall around the U.S. Congress.