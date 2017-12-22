On the right lane: Living on inflation deflation

“Truth is always strange, stranger than fiction.”

Lord Byron, English poet, one of the leaders of the Romantic Movement in 19th century England

You’ll have to pardon me on this one. Every time the government promises me more money (I am retired from the military and also have Social Security) it seems that in the end I actually lose money. When I first retired many moons ago I can remember receiving my first cost of living increase only to find out that the tax increase I had to pay resulted in less money in my retired pay. This year our federal government decided that those of us on Social Security should receive a whopping 2 percent cost of living increase. Unfortunately, the very same people forgot to tell us that our cost for Medicare would increase something like 25 percent. I can only conclude that our government does not have the intelligence to figure out the real cost of inflation.

Sadly, and this is truly sad, our government has no problem lying to us about what real inflation is costing us, and what’s even worse, the U.S. Congress passed a law allowing that to take place. Let’s face it, the figures that our government uses for inflation are about as honest as what President Johnson told the American people during the Vietnam War. One perfect example of what I mean is when one is forced to replace a product, let’s say a television, with a newer version, which is what happened when televisions went HD. Our wonderful government decided to have a system that takes the price of a newer type of television out of the inflation equation. The actual name for that process is called Hedonics.

Then the brains in Washington decided if the price of steak, for instance, climbed so high that we could no longer afford it we would be just as happy with pork, chicken or perhaps tofu. In other words, at least for me, our government believes that we would be just as happy with a product that is truly inferior to what we really wanted in the first place. What one must also realize is that the government uses an inflation measurement called the Consumer Price Index. Without going into great detail it gives a weighted measure of such things as housing, food, fuel and other things like medical care. That might sound great to begin with, but this system of figuring inflation throws true figures out of context, which means we will more than likely never receive anything close to a real cost of living increase.

One shouldn’t really be surprised by the methods our government uses to compute anything that involves money, especially lots of money. I have no doubt that the federal government computations for the unemployment rate are no better than the cost of living figures. Many believe the unemployment figures come from the actual number of people seeking unemployment benefits. Forget about that figure. It really comes from the number of unemployed versus the civilian workforce. Sounds great, but when one has been unemployed during the last year and then gave up looking for employment for the last four weeks during the reporting period they are no longer counted in the unemployment figures. The unemployment figures also include those working a part-time job although it more than likely doesn’t provide enough income.

I wish the government was truthful, but just remember the war against poverty where trillions of dollars have been spent and there is still plenty of poverty around. As usual, the government came up with a system of percentages, which is something similar to median income versus average income. What’s really ironic is that sometimes we hear opposing political views on the same figures being released for whatever reason. So in the end, for me at least, it’s what ends up in my check at the first of the month. I can only hope that it is a good surprise but I certainly will never hold my breath for that.

Lane Hiltunen of Windham knows that today’s politics will never be remembered as romantic.